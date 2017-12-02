Ottawa curling fans are in for a nail-biting bonspiel over the next nine days as the best curlers in the country compete for a place at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Roar of the Rings begins Saturday and runs until Dec. 10. Eighteen teams — nine male teams and nine female teams — will compete at the Canadian Tire Centre, but only one team of men and one team of women will make it to Pyeongchang, South Korea next year.

The Canadian Olympic qualifiers are said to be some of the best curling in the world, and this year's competition is stiff.

Last year's reigning Olympic champions Brad Jacobs and Jennifer Jones are looking to add another Olympics to their resume. Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, led the men's team to Olympic gold in Sochi, Russia four years ago. Jones, who hails from Winnipeg, Manitoba, did the same for the women's team in 2014.

Newfoundland and Labrador skip Brad Gushue is also vying for another appearance at the Olympics. Gushue won gold in Turin, Italy in 2006 and has plenty of other wins to his name, including a 2017 Brier championship, and went undefeated in the men's world championship this year.

Ottawa native Rachel Homan has home ice advantage and is coming to the tournament after an incredibly successful year. Homan and her team won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in February and went on to win the women's world curling championship in Beijing, China a month later.

The teams will play an eight game round-robin. The first place team goes directly to the final, while the second and third place teams will play in the semifinal. The winner of semifinal game moves onto the compete with the first place team in the championship game.