A City of Ottawa forestry worker who fashioned a roadside memorial from the trunk of a dead elm tree has earned praise for his compassionate gesture.

"I didn't really expect anything to come of it," said Blake Murray, 26, who last week used his chainsaw to shape a portion of the lifeless tree into a cross.

Blake Murray used his chainsaw to fashion a roadside memorial into the trunk of dead tree. (Stu Mills/CBC)

The tree was among a stand of ash trees along Prince of Wales Drive that were slated for removal by forestry crews. Crews have removed already more than 15,000 trees around the area since the emerald ash borer arrived in Ottawa in 2009.

Marked fatal crash

One of the trees on the east shoulder of road near Fallowfield Road, however, bore a white painted cross, left by the family of a young man who died several years ago in a nearby crash.

Murray said he and other members of his forestry crew decided to make sure the death of the ash tree wouldn't also spell the end of the makeshift roadside memorial.

Fashioning the top portion of the trunk into a rough 50-centimetre-tall cross with his chainsaw took less than five minutes, the Algoniquin College forestry graduate said.

Murray said didn't know the man who died at the roadside, but still felt preserving the memorial marker was important. His gesture later caught the attention of OC Transpo bus driver Linda Makinson-McNally, whose Feb. 3 letter to the editor of the Ottawa Citizen called it a "wonderful act of compassion."

Moved to tears

"I noticed last summer that all those trees had died," said Makinson-McNally, who regularly passes through the area.

When she saw Murray's chainsaw-carved memorial, she was moved to tears.

Linda Makinson-McNally wrote a letter to the editor of the Ottawa Citizen, praising the forestry worker's act of compassion. (Stu Mills/CBC)

"Too many people just brush things off. There's too much sadness and horror on TV," she told CBC News. "Whoever did this said 'Someone died here, somebody loved this person, I'm going to do this.' We need more of that."

Her letter calling for Murray to be praised for his compassion has been shared on Facebook nearly 1,000 times.

And it's all caught Murray a bit off-guard: last week, strangers were stopping on Prince of Wales Drive to shake his hand and thank him for his compassion

"First time that's happened," Murray said.