Two local heroes who saved a seven-week-old girl on the side of an Ottawa road Thursday are urging others to learn the same life-saving skills.

Geraldina Carvalho was driving home around 3:15 p.m. from her shift at the Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre when she saw a group of people at the side of St. Laurent Boulevard.

A woman was holding a baby, and something about the child made her pull over.

"When I went close it was purple, I don't feel his pulse, his heart was beating very slow," she said.

Carvalho, a personal support worker, started CPR. Shortly after, bylaw officer David McEvoy, who happens to be a CPR instructor, spotted the scene and also pulled over.

He took over chest compressions on the baby girl.

"I ventilated, did the chest compressions. It felt like forever," McEvoy said.

The baby started to move, and then she went limp again. It took several rounds of CPR before her chest began rising and falling again.

'I'm glad I stopped'

After emergency responders showed up Carvalho and McEvoy went home. They both watched the news anxiously that night hoping for an update on the baby's condition.

Thanks to them, she was ok.

"I'm glad I stopped and I did the right thing," said Carvalho.

The pair had never met before they met at the side of the road, but they said they share an inherent need to help others.

Now the want to encourage other people to do the same. They said the first step is to learn first-aid skills.

"It doesn't matter if you just know a little bit or a lot. Do something," McEvoy said. "We did something and it made a difference for parents today who are able to hold their daughter."