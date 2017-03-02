If you're not lacing up your skates and hurling yourself down the Crashed Ice track at the Rideau Canal locks, you likely won't be racing anywhere near Ottawa's downtown this weekend.

Crashed Ice events get started Friday, and that means many roads will be closed downtown.

York Street in the ByWard Market will be closed Friday and Saturday nights, and won't reopen until 8 a.m Sunday. That area will be used for vendors and some big screen televisions so people can watch the races.

Portions of Elgin and Wellington streets will also be closed starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, and stay shut until Sunday morning. A portion of Wellington will have video screens, vendor stands and a partial view of the track.

See the map below for details.