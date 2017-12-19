A 32-year-old Brockville man chose the wrong time to take his frustrations out on another driver Monday, and ended up with a $200 fine.

According to a news release from Brockville police, an officer was investigating another incident on Church Street when he saw a grey 2006 Buick Allure drive by with a passenger hanging out the window "giving hand gestures to another driver he felt had cut off their vehicle in a road rage incident."

The officer gave chase and caught up with the Buick, whereupon he served the passenger with a provincial offences notice for failing to wear a seatbelt.

The officer was unable to track down the other vehicle that had provoked the man's rage, police said.