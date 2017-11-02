The City of Ottawa is investigating the cause of a hole that formed in the middle of Rideau Street Thursday afternoon.

The city said the hole, which is in front of the Hudson's Bay store, just east of Sussex Drive, developed over a sanitary sewer.

"Rideau Street has been blocked to traffic as a precaution and to facilitate the investigation. The city's infrastructure services office has been apprised of this situation," said Steve Cripps, director of O-Train Construction, in an email.

The hole appears to be about two metres in diameter.

OC Transpo has removed its buses from Rideau Street 'until further notice' after a hole formed in the road Thursday afternoon.

Buses have been removed from Rideau Street as crews assess the hole. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Routes 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14 and 18 will now pick up passengers on the Mackenzie King Bridge "until further notice," OC Transpo said.

Rideau Street was the site of a massive sinkhole in June 2016 that caused a gas leak, forced the evacuation of nearby businesses, and affected traffic for months.

A city report pinpointed the likely cause of the sinkhole as unstable soil brought about by work on a nearby light rail tunnel.