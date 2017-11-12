The Saskatchewan Roughriders might have put an end to the Ottawa Redblacks season — and dreams of a Grey Cup title defence on home soil — but at least local football fans went out in style.

Red and black filled the city's streets before today's East division semi-final at TD Place.

Hey @REDBLACKS and @CBCOttawa I'm ready for some playoff football!!! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/rVdfaDe4DZ — @KJThinks

Cowbell is on the menu for the #Riders today. Hope they are hungry. #RNation #CFLGameDay #RoadToTheGreyCup #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/OdoAckutV0 — @cfortsgottalock

Saturday's game ended nowhere near as close as the two regular season matchups between the Redblacks and the Roughriders, both of which were decided by a single point.

This time, Saskatchewan jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the first half.

And while Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris would throw for more than 400 yards in his first CFL playoff start, it wouldn't be enough.

The Roughriders would ultimately hold on for a 31-20 victory and a date next week against the Toronto Argonauts.

Oh well @REDBLACKS, there's always LAST year! Tough day but still great to have football back for good. @Trev_Harris battled hard until the end. — @Boomeraangg

Trevor Harris set a new playoff record with 60 pass attempts. His 37 completions was the 2nd most in playoff history and his 457 passing yards was the 6th most in playoff history. #CFL #GreyCup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/M4bZshM8M9 — @CFL_PR

All in all, Redblacks fans seemed to take Saturday's season-ending loss pretty well — with a few left wondering how many Grey Cup tickets might soon end up for sale online.

The Nov. 28 game at TD Place sold out last month.

Sad to see the season end for @REDBLACKS but man what a team... and its great to see the city embrace them so well. https://t.co/poDI341R4l — @RileyHennessey

Hate losing to Sask more than any other team, but hats off, they earned it. At every key moment, they found a way to make a play #RNation #REDBLACKS — @RedBlackGade

AND suddenly hundreds of Grey Cup tickets owned by fickle #ReDbLaCkS fans hit kijiji & seatgeek. #CFL — @Spitzka