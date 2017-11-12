The Saskatchewan Roughriders might have put an end to the Ottawa Redblacks season — and dreams of a Grey Cup title defence on home soil — but at least local football fans went out in style.

Red and black filled the city's streets before today's East division semi-final at TD Place.

Saturday's game ended nowhere near as close as the two regular season matchups between the Redblacks and the Roughriders, both of which were decided by a single point.

This time, Saskatchewan jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the first half.

And while Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris would throw for more than 400 yards in his first CFL playoff start, it wouldn't be enough.

The Roughriders would ultimately hold on for a 31-20 victory and a date next week against the Toronto Argonauts.

All in all, Redblacks fans seemed to take Saturday's season-ending loss pretty well — with a few left wondering how many Grey Cup tickets might soon end up for sale online.

The Nov. 28 game at TD Place sold out last month.