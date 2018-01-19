Lace up your skates, Ottawa: a new skating trail that winds its way through an old growth apple orchard is now open near Metcalfe, Ont., about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

"It's untouched. It's natural. These trees have just grown on their own over the years," said owner Trevor Jamieson. "You don't know what's around the next corner."

The trail meanders through Jamieson's property at RiverOak Estates, leading skaters into his orchard and its snow-covered tree canopy.

Partially lit at night, the skateway includes a double figure-eight loop and a more extensive maze of trails.

Trevor Jamieson winds his way through the wooded skating trail he built at RiverOak Estates near Metcalfe, Ont., about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Jamieson said the idea to build the skateway first came to him a few years ago as he sat by the hockey rink he and his family build every year by the river that marks the southern edge of his property.

"We were sitting out there in the cold putting on our skates and saying how nice it would be to lace up at the house and skate back to the rink," Jamieson told CBC Radio's All In A Day. "Here we are now with the dream coming true."

Sticks, pucks welcome

Having grown up playing hockey, it might come as no surprise that Jamieson encourages skaters to bring their gear to his rink.

"It's always bothered me that we've got the canal — the world's largest hockey rink — and we're not allowed to have sticks and pucks on it," he said. "We just ask that people be respectful of other skaters."

After losing his construction job, Jamieson turned his attention to the skating trail, working for months to get it ready. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

With help from family and friends, Jamieson worked for months to clear and flatten the trail, trying to get it as smooth as possible.

He said he only noticed how hilly the land was when he flooded it and went for his first skate.

"If you're used to skating on flat land, you really notice the workout when you start going up the hill," he said.

Of course, that uphill means effort means skaters can also enjoy coasting on the way down.

For $10, people can skate as long as they want and warm up in the estate's heritage log cabin.

The skateway is located at 2900 York's Corners Road near Metcalfe, Ont.