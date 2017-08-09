The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after it says a riverboat ran aground near Kingston, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

The Island Queen III departed Kingston for a three-hour lunch and sightseeing tour along the St. Lawrence River around 12:30 p.m. when it hit an object near the Fort Henry National Historic Site around 15 minutes later, said Hugh Mackenzie, the general manager of the Kingston 1000 Island Cruises.

The ship is a triple decked paddlewheeler, similar to a Mississippi riverboat.

It was able to get back to port on its own power by 1 p.m. and the company reported the incident, he said.

There were 274 passengers on board, according to the Transportation Safety Board.

One person reported having an anxiety attack because of concerns about the collision, Mackenzie said.

There was no information on the type of damage to the boat.

The company has not halted operations and is continuing to run other cruises.

Two investigators will be on scene Wednesday evening.