Staff at two east Ottawa high schools say transition planning is underway in case the school board shuts down Rideau High School in September, even though a final decision isn't expected until March.

School board staff have recommended closing Rideau and sending its 400 students to Gloucester High School. Both schools are at 40 per cent capacity.

Students, parents and residents who live in the area have expressed concerns in the past that closing the school may negatively affect the entire community, since Rideau serves as a local hub for immigrants, indigenous groups and young children who attend pre-school at the facility.

The principal of Rideau High School, Steve Spidell, told CBC News the plan is for most of the special programming to move to Gloucester High School.

Spidell said that would also include ESL programming for Rideau's approximately 70 Syrian refugee students.

Rideau principal holds public tour of school

"As you look at things that may be lost, there would be things to be gained as well. But we have all of our programs, and virtually all of our students would be redirected to Gloucester High School," Spidell said ahead of a final public meeting on Wednesday evening about the board's eastern secondary area accommodation review.

Steve Spidell, principal of Rideau High School, says transition plans are already in the works in case Rideau closes in the fall. (CBC)

Spidell also said teachers at Rideau would be eligible to apply for new positions that would inevitably be created at Gloucester to accommodate the extra students.

The future of Rideau's smudge room for Indigenous students is not yet known, but Spidell said he's been talking with community representatives about what would be most appropriate.

Meanwhile, the principal of Gloucester High School, Jennifer Perry, said she'd be happy to have the smudge room transition to Gloucester. She also said she's been working to ensure the school is a "welcoming place" for Rideau students and community members.

Students, community members can't accept school closure

On Wednesday evening, a public tour of Rideau High School was held to show off some of its special features to community members.

Aisha Dahir, a Grade 12 student at Rideau, said she can't accept the school may close. She said staff members at Rideau helped her to quickly learn English after she arrived from Somalia three years ago.

She worries newly arrived Syrian students may find it tough to excel the way she has if they're transferred to a bigger high school.

Aisha Dahir, 18, says staff members at Rideau High School helped her to quickly learn English after she arrived from Somalia three years ago. (CBC)

"The teachers, they've been there for me, like without Rideau I wouldn't be … speaking English this good," said Dahir.

Community member and businessman Paul Drouin was also on the tour and said he's hoping to entice board officials to keep the school open if he can raise funds for a mentorship program that would be unique to Rideau High School.

"This would be a shame, to see this school close down and all the potential. And it's just thinking out of the box, and doing things that are different," said Drouin.

A final decision on the future of Rideau High School is expected in early March.