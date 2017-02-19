With daytime highs around Ottawa to remain above zero for the next few days, one local conservation authority is warning people to stay away from the banks of streams and rivers.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says that the pleasant temperatures are creating "unstable" ice conditions near the region's waterways.

"All watershed residents are advised to stay off of the ice on rivers and streams and avoid ice and snow-covered stream banks where footing can be unpredictable," the agency said in a recent warning.

Sunday's daytime high in Ottawa is 6 C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. According to Environment Canada's forecast, temperatures could rise above the freezing mark every day from now until Friday.

Despite the warm weather, the conservation authority says it's not overly concerned about flooding — in part because the heavy snow that's fallen across the region this winter should absorb most of the runoff.

"There are spaces amongst... the snow crystals that the water can go into. And that's what happens. Physics gets in there," said Patrick Larson, the agency's senior water resources technician.

"It's a good thing that we've got as much snow in this area [as we do]."