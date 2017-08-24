The City of Ottawa is asking residents what they think about establishing the Rideau Carleton Raceway as a gaming facility — even though it's already been one for nearly two decades.

The public consultations are mandatory since Hard Rock Casino Ottawa is preparing to take over day-to-day operations at the raceway next month, the city said in a media release Thursday.

In May, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) revealed that Hard Rock International would partner with the raceway and invest more than $320 million to create an "integrated entertainment destination" in the city's rural south end.

The plan involves a major expansion of entertainment offerings at the Albion Road facility — including a new casino, four restaurants, a 2,000-seat venue for live music and a Hard Rock merchandise shop.

The raceway already has about 1,250 slot machines, and was designated a gaming facility in 1998.

Residents can share written comments with the city or attend the finance and economic development committee meeting on Sept. 5 to speak in person, the city said.

City staff will share a summary of the comments with both OLG and council before Hard Rock Casino Ottawa takes over in mid-September.