Fish in the Rideau Canal are being tested for PCBs, mercury and other heavy metals, the federal environment ministry has confirmed.

On Thursday, Parks Canada listed a downtown stretch of the waterway as a contaminated area.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change is testing fish collected over the summer from Dow's Lake, as well as from three locations on the Rideau River and five on the Ottawa River, spokesman Gary Wheeler told CBC News in an email.

There is concern that the contamination could spread to other wildlife if the fish are eaten, Wheeler said. The ministry has said the risk to humans, however, is low.

Officials have said the discovery of contamination is not surprising — the canal has been home to a paint factory and has had both trains running along its edge and steam-powered boats hauling industrial goods across its surface.

Wheeler said the ministry hoped to complete the fish testing "as soon as possible."

The industrial history of the Rideau Canal

The Rideau Canal as seen during the construction of the Grand Trunk central station, circa 1911. (Library and Archives Canada)

Construction takes place on the Canada Atlantic Railway Station near the Rideau Canal in January 1896. (Library and Archives Canada)

Railroad tracks arrive at Union Station next to the Rideau Canal in this archival photo. (Library and Archives Canada)

Repairs are made to the bridge over the Rideau Canal near the Chateau Laurier, sometime after 1912. (Library and Archives Canada)