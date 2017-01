Fancy a skate? Here are the latest conditions on Rideau Canal, including which parts of the 7.8-km skateway are open.

A stretch of the canal opened for the season on Jan. 14.

As of 1 p.m. on Jan. 16, the skateway was open from Rideau Street to the Bronson Avenue bridge, including Patterson Creek, according to the National Capital Commission.

See a map of skating conditions here.