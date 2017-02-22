The entire 7.8-kilometre length of the Rideau Canal Skateway is now closed for the season, the NCC has announced.

The warm weather and the forecast of mild nights will make it impossible to maintain and restore the ice surface for skating, according to an NCC media release.

Spring is in the air so that’s a wrap on the #RideauCanal’s 47th season. Thanks for joining us this #Canada150! https://t.co/d7wGQRa6KI pic.twitter.com/mrTlIwoMFu — @NCC_Skateway

A section of the skateway opened for the first time this season on Jan. 14, and the entire canal opened on Jan. 18.

The canal was open for 25 skating days this season.

The NCC is asking people to stay off the ice surface. It will be taking down the equipment and infrastructure on the canal over the next few days.