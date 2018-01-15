Most of the Rideau Canal Skateway is set to reopen Tuesday morning after a weekend of subzero temperatures.

The canal was closed last week after unseasonably warm temperatures melted some of the ice and made conditions unsafe for skaters.

But the temperature dropped Friday afternoon and remained between –13 C and –27 C all weekend.

The skateway is expected to be open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from Somerset Street to Hartwells Locks, the National Capital Commission said.

However, the NCC said work is still being done overnight and ask people to stay off the ice until then.

The Rideau Canal is open for skating. The NCC provides regular updates on ice conditions by means of an interactive map.

The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.