Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen Tuesday morning
World's largest skating rink opened for 48th season Jan. 5
CBC News Posted: Jan 09, 2018 5:00 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 15, 2018 1:23 PM ET
Most of the Rideau Canal Skateway is set to reopen Tuesday morning after a weekend of subzero temperatures.
The canal was closed last week after unseasonably warm temperatures melted some of the ice and made conditions unsafe for skaters.
But the temperature dropped Friday afternoon and remained between –13 C and –27 C all weekend.
The skateway is expected to be open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from Somerset Street to Hartwells Locks, the National Capital Commission said.
However, the NCC said work is still being done overnight and ask people to stay off the ice until then.
The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Mostly Cloudy
-16°C
Gatineau
Mostly Cloudy
-15°C
Petawawa
Sunny
-14°C
Cornwall
-18°C
Kingston
Mostly Cloudy
-14°C
