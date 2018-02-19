Rideau Canal Skateway to close temporarily as temperatures rise
World's largest skating rink opened for 48th season Jan. 5
CBC News Posted: Feb 19, 2018 2:30 PM ET Last Updated: Feb 19, 2018 2:30 PM ET
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has announced the full length of the Rideau Canal Skateway will close temporarily at 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.
It was the last weekend of Winterlude in Ottawa, with sun in the forecast and temperatures around 2 C, according to Environment Canada.
Between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Monday night, creating conditions that will "erode the quality of the ice surface," according to an NCC news release.
The NCC provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length.
Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.
