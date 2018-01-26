Rideau Canal Skateway to close Saturday night
World's largest skating rink opened for 48th season Jan. 5
CBC News Posted: Jan 08, 2018 3:35 PM ET Last Updated: Jan 26, 2018 5:48 PM ET
Get your skating in while you can: the entire Rideau Canal Skateway will close at 11 p.m. Saturday as unseasonably warm temperatures return to Ottawa.
Environment Canada is forecasting showers and a high of 5 C on Saturday, and Sunday could also break the freezing mark.
"Expected conditions with the current weather forecast for this weekend will erode the quality of the ice surface and create hazardous conditions for skaters and the public," the National Capital Commission said in a statement late Friday afternoon.
"This closure, while we wait for colder weather, will help preserve the ice with the goal to reopen the skateway as quickly as possible."
The skateway was closed earlier this week after similarly inclement weather. It reopened Thursday at noon.
The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Partly Cloudy
-12°C
Gatineau
-12°C
Petawawa
Clear
-9°C
Cornwall
-10°C
Kingston
0°C
