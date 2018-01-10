Rideau Canal Skateway temporarily closed
World's largest skating rink opened for 48th season Jan. 5
CBC News Posted: Jan 09, 2018 5:00 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 10, 2018 4:15 PM ET
The Rideau Canal has been closed temporarily due to freezing rain and warm temperatures in the forecast.
The closure will affect 7 kilometres of the skateway, from Rideau Street to Dows Lake.
Such weather conditions have a "negative impact on the ice," according to a National Capital Commission news release.
The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as with an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.
