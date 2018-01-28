Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after overnight closure
World's largest skating rink opened for 48th season Jan. 5
CBC News Posted: Jan 08, 2018 3:35 PM ET Last Updated: Jan 28, 2018 12:08 PM ET
Lace up the skates again: the National Capital Commission opened the entire length of the Rideau Canal Skateway Sunday morning, less than 12 hours after closing the canal on Saturday night.
Environment Canada forecasted showers and mild temperatures for the weekend, prompting the NCC to close the canal at 11 p.m. Saturday.
"This weekend's weather forecast conditions are colder than expected and our Rideau Canal Skateway team has managed to do the necessary works to preserve and allow a safe and enjoyable ice surface for skaters and the public," the NCC said in a statement Sunday morning.
Temperatures will hover just above the freezing mark during the day Sunday, but are expected to dip back below zero during the evening.
The canal has been closed three times since opening in early January.
The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.
