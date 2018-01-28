Lace up the skates again: the National Capital Commission opened the entire length of the Rideau Canal Skateway Sunday morning, less than 12 hours after closing the canal on Saturday night.

Environment Canada forecasted showers and mild temperatures for the weekend, prompting the NCC to close the canal at 11 p.m. Saturday.

"This weekend's weather forecast conditions are colder than expected and our Rideau Canal Skateway team has managed to do the necessary works to preserve and allow a safe and enjoyable ice surface for skaters and the public," the NCC said in a statement Sunday morning.

Temperatures will hover just above the freezing mark during the day Sunday, but are expected to dip back below zero during the evening.

The canal has been closed three times since opening in early January.

The Rideau Canal is open for skating. The NCC provides regular updates on ice conditions by means of an interactive map.

