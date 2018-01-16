Most of the Rideau Canal Skateway is open again this morning after a weekend of subzero temperatures.

The canal was closed last week after unseasonably warm temperatures melted some of the ice and made conditions unsafe for skaters.

But the temperature dropped Friday afternoon and remained between –13 C and –27 C all weekend.

The skateway opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from Somerset Street to Hartwells Locks, the National Capital Commission said.

The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.