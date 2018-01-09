Rideau Canal Skateway conditions
World's largest skating rink opened for 48th season Jan. 5
CBC News Posted: Jan 09, 2018 5:00 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 09, 2018 5:00 AM ET
The Rideau Canal is open for skating thanks to a long stretch of frigid temperatures over the holiday period.
The National Capital Commission provides updates via its @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, as well as with an interactive map that shows conditions along the canal's length. Click below to check the state of the ice on your preferred stretch.
