Who needs to open up the wallet for a Ottawa Senators ticket when you can catch 150 games of shinny for free?

That was the scene Saturday morning on the Rideau Canal, where some 2,500 minor hockey players crowded onto the still-frozen skateway for the massive celebration of outdoor hockey.

The five-on-five, 60-minute games marked both Hockey Day in Canada and the fact that 2017 is the country's 150th birthday.

The National Capital Commission closed the entire length of the canal until 9:15 a.m. so they could take place.

150 hockey games on the Rideau Canal0:35

Of course, if you do want to see the Senators play, they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight.