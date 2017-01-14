The head of the group managing and maintaining the Rideau Canal Skateway said he believes it will be open longer than last year's record-short season.

The skateway officially opened from Laurier Avenue to Bronson Avenue at 8 a.m. Saturday, a 4.4 kilometre stretch making up a little more than half of its full length. A frostbite advisory was in effect early Saturday morning, but plenty still showed with skates in hand.

"[It's] a little bumpy but it's great to be out skating again," said skater Paige Gilbank. "It's not winter until the canal is open."

Bruce Devine, the skateway's senior manager, said just after the ceremonial green flag-raising that the rest of the canal is close to opening. He's hoping to avoid a repeat of last season, its shortest ever at only 18 skating days.

"Next week's forecast will be challenging, about mid-week," he said, referring to the possibility of daytime highs above zero on Wednesday and Thursday.

"But it seems this winter compared to last year is much much colder… We do believe that we'll have a little longer stretch [of skating] than last year."

Skaters pass TD Place on opening day of the Rideau Canal Skateway Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The CEO of the National Capital Commission, which runs the skateway, said the canal is a draw in a year where tourism is such a focus for Canada's 150th birthday.

"The Rideau Canal Skateway is one of the best-known symbols of the capital, and even of Canada, around the world, so we're looking forward to host as many visitors as possible," said Mark Kristmanson.

He added that the Department of Canadian Heritage and other partners are adding additional programming to the Canal this year, including ice dragon boat races on Feb. 17 and 18, and 150 pick-up hockey games on Feb. 18, which is Hockey Day in Canada.

"I think it will be a banner year," Kristmanson said.

Ice conditions

Black = closed

Yellow = poor

Purple = fair

Green = good

​White = very good

On mobile? Tap here to see a map of the Rideau Canal and its ice conditions, last updated Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m.