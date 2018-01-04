There's a silver lining to all this cold weather Ottawa has been going through these past couple of weeks: the Rideau Canal Skateway is finally set to open.

The @NCC_Skateway Twitter account, which for days has been barraged with questions from residents about a possible opening date, broke the news Thursday afternoon.

Guess what?! #RideauCanal Skateway will open at 8am TOMORROW! From the Bronson rest area to Pretoria Bridge. #ottawa #ottnews #CanalMoments pic.twitter.com/Rrg3cPnos7 — @NCC_Skateway

The National Capital Commission said the canal will open from the Bronson rest area to Pretoria Bridge at 8 a.m. The Dow's Lake section of the skateway will also open Friday.

It will take some guts, though, to lace up on opening day. It's expected to be –21 C by 8 a.m., but will feel more like –32 with the wind chill.

The opening comes as Ottawa is under an extreme cold warning and a frostbite warning. Residents are urged to cover up and wear multiple layers to prevent frostbite.