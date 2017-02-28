Officials are reminding people not to venture onto the Rideau Canal Skateway because the ice is melting and water levels below can be as deep as 4.3 metres.

The thin layer of ice on the canal is shrinking and may hide hazards that aren't visible, the NCC said in a news release Tuesday.

Red flags and barricades have been put up along the canal as a reminder that water levels beneath the ice range anywhere from one metre to 4.3 metres.

The 47th skating season ended last week after 25 skating days. About 620,000 people visited this year — an average of about 25,000 visits per day.