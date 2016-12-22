Two federally funded pedestrian crossovers opened Thursday morning along the Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

The new crossings are located on the west side of the Bank Street Bridge, near Commissioners Park. The funds to install them come from an agreement the City of Ottawa has with Canada's Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

The crossovers are marked by street signs and drivers must yield right of way to pedestrians when the lights atop the sign flash.

The mayor, federal environment minister and Ontario's attorney general all braved the snow to test out the new walkway.

"This is just the first in a long list of projects that will benefit Ottawa residents," Mayor Jim Watson said in a press release. "I am pleased to see the first project completed in time for 2017."

Problems of pollution and safety

The ongoing infrastructure projects in Ottawa are co-funded by the municipal and federal governments, each fronting $375,000.

The transit investments are meant to shorten commute times and lessen pollution by having more people take public transportation.

A new pedestrian crossover was installed along Queen Elizabeth Driveway on Dec. 22. (CBC)

"Projects, such as the pedestrian crossovers at Queen Elizabeth Driveway, will promote safety and efficiency for pedestrians, cyclists and road users," said Catherine McKenna, Canada's environment minister, in a press release.

The strategic positioning of the crossovers will increase access to Lansdowne Park, the Rideau Canal bike path and Dow's Lake. The project was identified as a key street crossing and made a priority by a 2011 report by the NCC.

Confusion over crosswalks

The beginning of 2016 ushered in confusion over driver etiquette, as a new law came into effect Jan. 1 stating that a driver must wait until a pedestrian is completely out of the crossover before proceeding.

Crossovers, unlike crosswalks, are positioned away from stop lights and were all removed from city roads during the 1990s due to safety concerns. Now the city is reintroducing them and drivers will have to adjust.

Similar crossovers were installed in Ottawa earlier this year, including one in Kanata, along low-speed roads that don't see high volumes of traffic.