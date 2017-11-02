A picturesque part of the Rideau Canal running through downtown Ottawa is now on a list of federal contaminated sites, Parks Canada announced today.

The decision comes after tests of contaminated sediment on the canal bed between the Ottawa Locks and Bronson Avenue. Those tests followed the discovery of heavy metals such as lead and cadmium, as well as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which have been linked to various cancers.

The lastest round of tests was to identify the extent of the contamination, and to be able to put in place measures to protect the environment.

Discovery of contaminated sediment 'not unexpected'

Based on the test results, the portion of the canal from the Ottawa Locks to Bronson Avenue has now joined government's inventory of federal contaminated sites.

Parks Canada calls the discovery of contaminated sediment "not unexpected" given the long history of industrial use and urban location of that part of the canal. For a century, the canal's Ottawa section hosted activities including a paint factory, train traffic and steam-powered vessels hauling industrial goods.

Parks Canada said it would work with the City of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission to find ways to remediate the affected section of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The risk to human health is low, according to the department, as long as people are not having direct contact with the sediments. Boating, paddling, skating or enjoyment of the canal pathways will continue to be encouraged along the canal's entire length, it said.

Construction along the canal will proceed

Parks Canada temporarily halted repairs along a section of the canal after workers turned up canal-bed toxins while laying bricks last November.

Repairs resumed in the winter in restricted fashion, so as not to disturb the sediment.

Today, Parks Canada said future construction work would proceed with mitigation measures in place to protect the environment and public safety.

Urban fishers are attracted to the Rideau canal in search of carp, muskies and other species, but Parks Canada's statement on Thursday did not discuss the safety of fish.

Earlier this year, Parks Canada acknowledged that fish can ingest sediments, however, fishing is monitored by the Ontario government. The province told CBC last spring it was assessing the situation.