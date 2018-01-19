Partions of the pathway along the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa will be closed throughout January and February for "investigative work," Parks Canada announced Thursday.

The department will inspect the canal's concrete walls as well as subsurface soil conditions, and the information gathered will be used for future repair work in the area, Parks Canada said.

Two sections of the path will be assessed at different times, so they won't be closed simultaneously.

The first phase will require the closure of the Rideau Canal's eastern pathway starting just south of the Government Conference Centre and ending just south of the Laurier Avenue Bridge.

The second phase will close off the pathway south of the Laurier Avenue Bridge to the Corktown Bridge at Somerset Street.

Work near the Government Conference Centre is scheduled first to make sure there's no impact on Winterlude activities, Parks Canada said.

The work isn't expected to affect the Rideau Canal Skateway, since drilling will take place beside the canal, not in it.

The repairs will be paid for through a $3-billion Parks Canada fund to support infrastructure work within national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The investigative work will begin on Jan. 22, 2018, and is expected to wrap up by late February 2018, depending on weather.