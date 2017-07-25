High water levels in the Rideau Canal have led Parks Canada to close most of the canal on Tuesday afternoon.

Only the lock stations in Ottawa, Newboro and Narrows remain open.

"This decision was taken after careful consideration of the current situation and is in order to ensure visitor

safety, a top priority of the Rideau Canal," according to a news release from Parks Canada.

Boaters are being asked to stay moored until further notice.

For more information about the Rideau Canal, go to parkscanada.gc.ca/rideau.