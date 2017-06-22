A man was found stabbed on Rideau Street overnight after 911 calls reported a shooting, police say.

Someone called 911 reporting shots fired on Rideau near Augusta and Chapel streets around 1:20 a.m., according to Ottawa police.

When police and paramedics arrived, they discovered a man in his 20s had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not say if they had anyone in custody or any suspects. The guns and gangs unit is investigating.

Rideau Street was closed from Chapel to Augusta streets for the investigation, but that stretch of road has since reopened.