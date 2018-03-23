The journey to the capital for the Rez Girls hockey team from Eabametoong First Nation started as a "pipe dream" but became a reality after the team was able to raise more than $120,000.

While in Ottawa, the 16 member team from the Eabametoong First Nation will play against other girls teams for the first time.

The first nation also known as Fort Hope, Ontario is a remote reserve that can only be accessed by plane in the summer and ice roads in the winter. It is 360 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. The team's manager Allison Norman says it took one and half years and to raise enough money from private and corporate donors to charter a plane, book hotel rooms and pay tournament fees.

The team, most who had never been to Ottawa before, raised $120,000 to participate in a girls hockey tournament (CBC News/ Toni Choueiri) "It was a bit of a pipe dream in the beginning to think we could raise the funds, but we wanted to give it a try. Because it was Canada's 150th birthday (last year) we set our hopes really high on Ottawa."

Norman says the team wrote letters to corporations and charitable foundations and also started a go-fund-me campaign. A Kingston couple, helped raise more than $3,000 dollars for the team to attend an Ottawa Senators game while in the capital. Norman says the generous donations from across Canada are allowing the team to experience the "trip of a lifetime."

Check out their joy. The Rez Girls Pee Wee hockey team visit the RCMP Musical Ride. They’re named after their NOntario reserve in Fort Hope - a fly in only community. This is pre-game fun before the Kanata Girls Hockey Tourney Friday <a href="https://t.co/Iwui4UjL5K">pic.twitter.com/Iwui4UjL5K</a> —@JudyTrinhCBC While in Ottawa, the group of girls between the ages of ten and 12 years old have watched a 3-D movie, toured Parliament, and visited the Canadian Museum of History and watched the RCMP Musical Ride team practice.

"Everything has been a 'wow' moment to them," says Norman who has seen no shortage of amazement in the players. She says they marvelled at the sight of a skunk and the size of the trees.

"This trip has been quite the adventure. Many of these girls only leave the reserve for medical appointments. They never get to go to a bigger city other than Thunder Bay."

Hockey and Reconciliation

But this trip is about playing hockey and building bridges. The Rez Girls team was only formed last year and has not until their participation in this year's Kanata Girls Hockey Association Tournament played against other girls teams.

Coach of the Rez Girls hockey team from Eabametoong First Nation in Fort Hope, Ont. Before this week, the Indigenous girls only have two options, to play hockey against each other, or compete against boys teams.

The pee wee level team did participate in a tournament against boys last year in Thunder Bay. They did not win a single game, or score a single goal. CBC's documentary on their journey can be found here:

The Thunder Bay tournament was also marred by racism, including one in which teenagers in the stands called the Rez Girls a racial slur, as they walked into the arena in their team jerseys.

While in Ottawa, the Rez Girls hockey team go to experience a bunch of "firsts" including visiting the RCMP Musical Ride. (Judy Trinh/CBC News) "The words we use are powerful and whenever we are speaking about anyone specifically right now in terms of reconciliation and moving forward- there should be zero tolerance about derogatory terms around First Nations people being used," says the team's head coach Leslie Campbell.

Campbell says the incident upset the girls, but did not crush their spirit. Campbell is hoping their experience in Ottawa will be a small but powerful example of reconciliation efforts in Canada.

"We hope that we could use this trip to bridge First Nations and non-First Nations people." Campbell hopes the Eebametoong girls will share their culture and unique stories with the other hockey players they interact with. The 27-year old coach is also hoping her young players will find inspiration when they get a chance to meet with university women's hockey players on the weekend.

Hungry for a Win

For the past year, the Rez Girls have been working hard on improving as a team. 11-year old goalie Danielle Jacob has been practicing her butterfly technique, while 12-year old forward Twylah Waswa has been drilling down on her cross overs and stickhandling.

When asked what she wants from the tournament, Jacob says "a win" immediately. She expects it to be an easier feat to accomplish since the competitive field is more even.

"The boys are bigger, they've played longer..I think it will be easier playing against the girls."

And before Waswa takes to the ice, she needs to take care of one more craving. She wants to go to McDonalds and get an Oreo Mcflurry. She's hoping it's a special treat that will lead to a win.