When Kevin and Maria Wilson married in 2015, they decided to pass on a honeymoon and instead use their money to purchase what they consider to be the "Rolls-Royce" of horse carriages.

Now the farming family in Vankleek Hill, Ont., are increasing the reward they are offering for the return of their red Leon Marathon carriage after it was stolen last summer.

The Wilsons are offering $3,000, saying the carriage, which they use to train horses, has sentimental value.

Kevin Wilson is a fourth-generation farmer in Vankleek Hill, Ont. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

"It's a little bit excessive, but to me it's worth that to have it back just for its value to us," said Kevin Wilson, who initially offered a $2,000 reward but recently decided to increase the offer in an ad posted online.

"As a farmer you work seven days a week, pretty well 365 days a year," he said. "When you do finally get ahead [and] you can afford something like that, you hate to see it taken from you."

Carriage worth $15,000 US

Wilson said the rare carriage was imported from Germany and worth about $15,000 US. He said because it's so rare all owners are registered, and he only knows of about five others in all of eastern Canada.

The Wilson family said they bought the luxury carriage with the money they had saved up for their honeymoon. (Courtesy Kevin Wilson)

"It's the Rolls-Royce, I guess, of horse vehicles," he said.

"It allows the driver to have a protected ride. It gives a constant weight for the horses. There's no change in resistance, so for training them it allows them to be more consistent."

Maria Wilson woke up one morning in July to find the carriage missing.

"I was just shocked that somebody would have the nerve to come in our yard — it's maybe 75 feet from the house — and steal our Leon in the middle of the night," she said.

"I just couldn't believe somebody would do something like that," she added.

She said the theft happened about one week after the farm, on County Road 10, held an open house for about 200 customers.

The Wilsons said they immediately contacted police to report the theft, but now — six months later — they're hoping the increased reward will lead to its return. Wilson says he just wants to get his carriage back, and that no questions will be asked.