The restaurateur behind the Canada's Table outdoor event on Parliament Hill is apologizing to angry would-be diners who couldn't purchase tickets online.

According to the Ottawa 2017 website, Canada's Table is being billed as "an unprecedented culinary experience where Canada's world-class food, wine and hospitality will be showcased at a single, 1,000-person, open-air table on Wellington Street."

In a Facebook post, Stephen Beckta said he feels for the friends, family members and loyal clients who were unable to acquire tickets for the Canada 150 event, which went on sale on Ticketmaster's website at noon Friday.

'The tickets were sold out, in a random and lottery-like fashion in a few short seconds.' - Stephen Beckta

"In speaking with Ottawa 2017 and Ticketmaster who handled the ticket sales exclusively, it seems like demand far outstripped supply, with over 3,000 customers trying to buy tickets right at noon today. The tickets were sold out, in a random and lottery-like fashion in a few short seconds," wrote Beckta, who also apologized on behalf of his partners in the event, Thyme and Again Catering's Sheila Whyte and Mike Moffatt, chef at restaurants Beckta, Gezellig and Play.

(Facebook)

The manager of media relations for Ottawa 2017, Denise LeBlanc, said the quick sellout was a case of demand outstripping supply. Angry would-be diners took to social media claiming most of the tickets must have been snapped up by VIPs, sponsors and city staff.

As to whether tickets were held back, LeBlanc wouldn't divulge exact numbers, but said some are always reserved for contests and promotions.

"A limited number of tickets were made available to Ottawa 2017 partners, as is common practice in corporate partnership agreements for festivals, events and concerts. Some of those tickets are on reserve for tourism packages as well as special promotions … so there will be a chance for people to access or win tickets in the future through Ottawa 2017 and its tourism partners.

Asked again how many tickets were reserved, LeBlanc said: "Capacity for this event is 1,000 guests, and the high demand far outweighed the supply. We sold out of an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime event, and this is good news for a new event being brought to market and its potential for future sustainability."

Social media backlash

People's frustration with the quick sellout spilled out on social media:

12:25 p.m. - this is the screen you get when trying to buy tickets for @2017ottawa Canada's Table. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/T0nRCulQuc — @PringleJosh

Canada's table???? Or exclusive elitist dinning experience for those with connections? #ticketmaster fail. #canada150 fail. — @hutton_alice