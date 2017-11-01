A restaurant in Calabogie, Ont., has had its liquor licence suspended as Ontario Provincial Police investigate a car crash that killed two teens and seriously injured two others last week.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) told CBC News on Wednesday that Shooter's Bar and Grill on Calabogie Road is facing multiple infractions under the Liquor Licence Act, including "permit apparent minor to have or consume liquor on licensed premises" and "permit removal of liquor from licensed premises."

Police said three of the teens who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected from the car, and that alcohol was a factor in the crash, which happened on Calabogie Road south of Burnstown. The restaurant is a short drive north of the crash scene.

The restaurant is facing five other infractions:

Permit drunkenness.

Promote immoderate consumption.

Licensee sell/supply liquor to apparent intoxicated person.

Fail to verify identification of apparent minor.

Fail to maintain control over premises.

Suspension a 'public safety' issue

The four teens, all 18, played hockey for the Renfrew Timberwolves.

Alex Paquette, left, died in hospital from his injuries following a fatal car crash near Burnstown, Ont., Friday. The driver, Brandon Hanniman, right, was pronounced dead at the scene. (Renfrew Timberwolves/Supplied)

Brandon Hanniman was pronounced dead at the scene. Alex Paquette died in hospital after being taken off life support on Monday. Two other teens who were seriously injured were also sent to hospital.

Funerals are scheduled to take place this week in Renfrew County, where people are still reeling from fatal crash.

Phil Serruya, director of communications for the AGCO, said after commission issued a proposal to revoke the restaurant's liquor licence immediately after hearing from the OPP about the crash

"When there are concerns about public safety, then it is within the registrar's ability to suspend [the licence] so that operations don't continue," Serruya said.

The commission was contacted by the OPP on Monday as investigators continue to probe the events leading up to the fatal crash.

"Those details are all part of the review that's going on right now, so what we can say is based on the information we have received from the OPP, these were the actions that the regulator took," Serruya said.

Prior infractions

The restaurant can appeal the suspension as the review is ongoing.

Shooter's was accused of previous liquor licence infractions in 2012. Subsequent investigations ended in warnings, according to Serruya.

The restaurant's Facebook page appears to have been taken down.

Calls to the restaurant Wednesday were not returned.