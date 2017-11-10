A restaurant in Calabogie, Ont., is appealing the suspension of its liquor licence following the deaths of two teenagers in a crash that also injured two others.

The Alcohol and Gaming Corporation of Ontario (AGCO) immediately revoked the licence for Shooter's Bar and Grill on Calabogie Road after being contacted by Ontario Provincial Police on Oct. 30.

Following the OPP investigation into the crash three days prior, police had said alcohol was a factor.

Shooter's Bar and Grill in Calabogie, Ont., had its liquor licence suspended as Ontario Provincial Police investigate a car crash that killed two teens and seriously injured two others. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

The AGCO said in an email to CBC News that it received an appeal from the restaurant on Nov. 7 and a hearing into the matter started Friday.

The hearing will continue Dec. 12 in Ottawa and will be open to the public, according to AGCO communications coordinator Silvia Cheng.

The Oct. 27 crash killed 18-year-olds Brandon Hanniman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and Alex Paquette, who died in hospital three days later.

Passengers Ben Scheuneman and Jake McGrimmon, both 18, were also seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash.