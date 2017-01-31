A family of five, including three children, have been displaced from their home after a fire broke out in the garage and destroyed two vehicles early Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 2 a.m. on Esprit Drive, between Brian Coburn Boulevard and Aquaview Drive in Orléans, according to Ottawa's fire department.

Everyone inside managed to get out safely. An 18-month-old girl was assessed at the scene but did not need to be taken to hospital, Ottawa paramedics said.

The fire was contained mainly to the garage but there was some fire damage on the second floor of the house above the garage, as well as smoke damage throughout the home.

Damage is estimated at about $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.