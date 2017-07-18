Ottawa police recovered the body a young man from the Rideau River Tuesday after he reportedly drowned while swimming with his friends.

Members of the Ottawa police's marine, dive, and trails unit scoured the water looking for the man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, near the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Fisher Avenue. Their search turned into a recovery effort a couple of hours after the 911 call came in around noon.

Police pulled the body from the water and identified it shortly after 4 p.m. They were in the process of notifying the young man's next of kin late Tuesday afternoon.

A stretch of the Rideau River has been closed to boat traffic as police and firefighters investigate.

Boat traffic has been blocked from the Rideau River between Hunt Club and Hog's Back roads, police tweeted just before 1 p.m.