Designed to fail? How Ottawa's other historic renos stack up
The Château Laurier has been bombarded with criticism over designs for a proposed addition to the back of the historic hotel. But it's not the capital's first heritage redesign.
When does a modern addition add value, and when is it 'heritage vandalism'? Here are some notable redesigns
The Château Laurier has been bombarded with criticism over designs for an addition to the back of the historic hotel. Though the architect has released four different versions of the design, the public has been unwavering in its hatred.
Heritage Ottawa called the latest design "heritage vandalism."
But it's hardly the first historic or significant building to be altered in the capital. How do you think these other buildings fared?