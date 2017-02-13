Agnes Lepine, 88, has died as a result of serious life-threatening injuries from a fire at her home in Renfrew, Ont., according to a police news release issued Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Mary Street at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Ontario Provincial Police reported seeing smoke inside the home when they arrived on scene.

Police found Lepine unconscious and paramedics took her to hospital with burns and symptoms of smoke inhalation.

The Renfrew Fire Department arrived shortly after police and put out the fire, OPP said.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and and has deemed it not suspicious.