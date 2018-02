Renfrew OPP officers are investigating after hundreds of mailboxes were smashed or stolen last weekend in the community.

Officers got calls about the damaged mailboxes from many rural communities around Renfrew.

They have identified suspects in the vandalism and said they expect to lay charges soon.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim, but did not report the incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.