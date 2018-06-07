Ontario Votes 2018: John Yakabuski re-elected in Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke

Progressive Conservative incumbent John Yakabuski has been re-elected in the provincial riding of Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke, CBC News is projecting.

With 19.6 per cent of polls counted, Yakabuski, who has served as the region's MPP since 2003, has 68.3 per cent of the vote.

Since the riding was created in 1998, it has only gone Liberal once. The party was defeated by PC John Yakabuski in 2003 and the former real estate agent and business owner took at least 60 per cent of the vote in the past three general elections.

Made up of a number of rural communities, Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke has the lowest population density of any of the eastern Ontario ridings and a strong history of going Conservative. The riding includes Pembroke, Deep River, Renfrew, Petawawa and Arnprior.

The latest census shows the riding has a higher-than-average proportion of Indigenous people at 8.7 per cent of the population, and the average household income dips below the provincial average.

Also running in the riding are: