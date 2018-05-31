Ontario Votes 2018: Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke

Made up of a number of rural communities, Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke has the lowest population density of any of the eastern Ontario ridings and a strong history of going conservative.

The riding includes Pembroke, Deep River, Renfrew, Petawawa and Arnprior.

The latest census shows the riding has a higher than average proportion of Indigenous people, at 8.7 per cent of the population, and the average household income in Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke dips below the provincial average. When it comes to work, the largest industries are health care and social assistance, retail trade and construction.

Scroll down for a closer look at who makes up the riding, or click here.

Who is running in eastern Ontario? Check out this riding map.

Who's running?

Since this riding was created in 1998, it has only gone Liberal once. The party was defeated by PC John Yakabuski in 2003 and the former real estate agent and business owner took at least 60 per cent of the vote in the past three general elections.

Liberal candidate Jackie Agnew is hoping to pull support from the incumbent. Agnew is a municipal councillor in Bonnechere Valley Township and works on housing and homelessness with the Renfrew County Housing Corporation.

The NDP candidate is Ethel LaValley, who is no stranger to regional politics. LaValley was the mayor of the Township of South Algonquin, after serving as reeve of the former Township of Airy for more than a decade.

On the ballot for the Green Party is Anna Dolan, who has experience in the tech sector. Murray Reid is running for the Ontario Provincial Confederation of Regions Party and Jesse Wood is representing the Libertarian Party.