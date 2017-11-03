In the wake of a car crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured two others, MADD Canada said there remains work to be done educating youth about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Ontario Provincial Police said alcohol was a factor in the deadly Oct. 27 crash which killed 18-year-olds Brandon Hanniman and Alex Paquette. Passengers Ben Scheuneman and Jake McGrimmon, both 18, were also hospitalized after the crash.

Alex Paquette, left, died in hospital from his injuries following a fatal car crash near Burnstown, Ont., on Oct. 27. The driver, Brandon Hanniman, right, was pronounced dead at the scene. (Renfrew Timberwolves/Supplied)

The crash has shaken the rural community of Renfrew, where the teens played for the Timberwolves hockey team.

Police have only said alcohol was involved in the single-vehicle collision and have released few other details about what happened.

But on Monday, the Alcohol and Gaming Corporation of Ontario, after being contacted by the OPP, suspended the liquor licence for a restaurant in Calabogie, Ont.. Shooter's Bar and Grill is a short drive south from where the crash happened.

'It happens every day'

Whatever the circumstances, MADD Canada CEO Andrew Murie said "those two deaths [were] a tragedy."

Even though alcohol-related crashes are "way down" in Canada, tragedies still happen, Murie told Giacomo Panico on CBC Radio's All in a Day.

"Bad mistakes by a bunch of young people but it happens every day across Canada and unfortunately we still have lots more work."

On Thursday, MADD Canada launched the 30th edition of its Project Red Ribbon campaign on Parliament Hill to raise awareness about impaired driving and to honour victims of alcohol-related driving crashes.

Shooter's Bar and Grill in Calabogie, Ont., had its liquor licence suspended as Ontario Provincial Police investigate a car crash that killed two teens and seriously injured two others. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Uber a safe choice, MADD says

One of the bigger challenges for people in rural areas is finding a safe way home after a night of drinking, Murie said, which is why he praises the emergence of ride-sharing services such as Uber.

"It'll have a bigger impact on rural communities than cabs are able to do just because it's less costly infrastructure to set the program up," he said.

Among the key concerns MADD Canada often hears from the public is that even when people leave the car at home, they can't find a cab from the bar at the end of the night. Uber helps fill that gap in urban areas, but in rural communities people don't always have that option.

"In communities where ride sharing has been available they've filled that gap so that is no longer an issue. Ride sharing is in so few communities right now but it is expanding," he said.

Drug-impaired driving now a concern

Though gains have been made over the years in educating the public about the dangers of impaired driving, the bigger concern now for MADD is drug-impaired driving, particularly with cannabis, and those who combine alcohol and drugs while driving.

"When they're mixed together even at small levels it's a deadly combination," Murie said.

MADD Canada hopes Bill C-46 gets passed in the Senate after it recently passed third reading in the House of Commons earlier this week.

The bill would allow, among other things, police officers to demand a roadside breath test without a suspicion of impairment — an amendment to the current law that critics argue is unconstitutional.

"Yes, it'll be a challenge but in the end it will save a lot of Canadian lives," Murie said.