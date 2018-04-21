Renfrew County may finally get addiction treatment centre for women

Women in Renfrew County, Ont., may finally have a place to seek residential addictions treatment that won't require travel far away from their children and support networks.

Tom Carroll, executive director of Mackay Manor, county's men's residential treatment centre is part of the group of Renfrew County frontline workers attempting to turn a old Pembroke home into a women's treatment centre, following 30 years of failed attempts.

"A lot of women who request residential treatment for addiction need to be referred out of the county. That means going to Ottawa, going to Brockville, going to North Bay or Elliot Lake or places like that, where they need to leave their kids," he said. "Women with children were terrified that they would lose custody of their children."

Carroll said 158 women have been referred out of the county for residential treatment in the last two years, but that number only includes women who agreed to make the trip.

'A state of stress and despair'

Seanna Boujold delayed getting treatment for her alcohol and cocaine addiction because she didn't want to leave her eight-year-old son behind.

"I did not go to treatment until 2009, had there been a closer one I would've gone in 1993," she said.

That lead to 17 years of relapses, bouncing in and out of treatment, before she finally spent four weeks at Meadow Creek in Ottawa.

Boujold said it was a stressful experience, where she still worried about her then 24-year-old son, who had his own mental health and addiction issues and has since died.

"Is he okay? Is he getting into trouble? Is he going to die when I'm away?" she said she'd wonder.

"When you're in a state of stress and despair, those things are really weighing on a person's mind a lot."

Separation from children

Laurie O'Brien went to Sudbury to receive residential addiction treatment, leaving her two children and husband in Renfrew.

"I could not go a day without using or I would get physically ill," she said. O'Brien said she was an intravenous drug user, who would use opiates and crack cocaine.

The 17-hour bus ride to Sudbury gave her a long time to think about whether she was making the right decision.

"It was a bunch of flip flops. I was here, there and everywhere. I was terrified," she said.

Laurie O'Brien had to take a 17-hour bus ride to Sudbury to get residential addiction treatment, leaving her children and husband behind. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

It was all the more difficult because she was separated from her children.

"Just the fear of being that far from my family, I had doubts that I wanted to go because I couldn't just, if something happened at home, I couldn't just go for the weekend," she said.

O'Brien said, in the end, the treatment helped and she is now holding down two jobs, while being connected with her family.

But she's also seen the tragic consequences of people not getting the treatment they need, not making those long trips because they are afraid of separation or losing their family.

"They died and children lose their mothers and we lose our friends," she said. "If they don't die, their lives get messed up and they lose their children to Children's Aid Society and relationships get lost."

Keeping families together

Carroll said keeping families together will be part of the mission of the centre, beyond just treating women closer to where they live.

"One of our partners in this program is going to be Family and Children Services of Renfrew County and they will ensure that clients who ask for help will not lose custody of their children," Carroll said.

He is hopeful this attempt to create the women's centre will be more successful because they've lined up a building at 258 Pembroke Street East through an anonymous benefactor.

Tom Carroll, executive director of Mackay Manor, says the network of Renfrew County addiction services providers are trying to establish a residential treatment service for women in the region. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"Once that's renovated — it's a big house, 14 bedrooms, 9,000 square feet — that will become the addictions hub for Renfrew County," he said.

The proposal includes additional care for people before and after their addiction programs to prevent relapses, he said.

Carroll said this proposal is collecting public support through a petition and donations from people in the community ahead of making a formal application to Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care and the Champlain Local Health Integration Network.

He expects the centre would cost $1 million a year to run after renovations.