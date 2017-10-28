A second teen who was in a car crash near Renfrew, Ont., has died.

Alex Paquette,18, passed away in hospital, Saturday, his hockey team confirmed.

"Package, as the boys called him, was a strong, kind, compassionate and caring kid off the ice," a statement sent out by the Renfrew Timberwolves, said. They also called him a "firecracker" on the ice.

Paquette is the second man to die after a crash early Friday morning on Calabogie Road.

The vehicle the four were travelling in likely left the highway and struck a rocky outcropping, Michael Nolan, chief of Renfrew County's paramedic service said.

Several of them were thrown from the vehicle during the crash, OPP said. Const. Janice Sawbridge said police have determined several of the men were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Brandon Hanniman, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision approximately two kilometres south of Burnstown, Ont.

Ben Scheuneman and Jake McGrimmon, both 18, were also injured in the crash.

Paquette had been playing with the Timberwolves for three seasons, playing hockey since he was a child, the statement said.