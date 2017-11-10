The day of the poppy is almost here, and Ottawa is — as always — remembering with a large ceremony at the National War Memorial downtown.

Many other areas of the city, however, will also hold marches and services Saturday to commemorate those who fought to protect Canada.

Here's a list of some of the ceremonies across the city, as well as the resulting road closures.

National War Memorial

The ceremony will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the following road closures will be in effect:

Rideau/Wellington Street between Sussex/Colonel By Drive and Bank Street.

Queen Street between O'Connor Street and Elgin Street.

Elgin Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street.

Metcalfe Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street.

O'Connor Street between Wellington Street and Queen Street.

There will also be a handful of temporary closures prior to and following the ceremony:

Laurier Avenue between Nicholas Street and Elgin Street.

Elgin Street between Laurier Avenue and Albert Street.

Colonel By Drive between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue.

The MacKenzie Avenue extension between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue.

Daly Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street.

Nicholas Street southbound between Daly Avenue and Laurier Avenue.

Elgin Street between Albert Street and Slater Street.

Canadian Veterans march to Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 11, 2015. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Bells Corners

The Royal Canadian Legion's Bells Corners Branch will march down Centrepointe Drive between Constellation Drive and Chrysalis Way between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Kanata

Starting at 10:15 a.m., the Royal Canadian Legion's Kanata Branch will be marching east on The Parkway, then south on Teron Road, and finally west on Campeau Drive before arriving at the John Mlacak Centre.

Manotick/South Carleton

The South Carleton Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will depart from their headquarters on Beaverwood Road at 10:15 a.m.

They'll turn north on Manotick Main Street, east on Clapp Lane and head on to the Manotick Cenotaph for a ceremonial service.

Marching back to their branch, they'll go south on Dickinson Street, west on Mill Street, south on Manotick Main Street and west on Beaverwood Road.

Navan

From 10:30 a.m. to noon, a division of the Royal Canadian Legion will march down Colonial Road between Delson Drive and Fairgreen Avenue towards the Navan Cenotaph for the ceremonial service.

Orléans

The Royal Canadian Legion's Orléans branch will march down Vimont Court between 10:30 and 11 a.m. to the Orléans Cenotaph for a ceremonial service.

Osgoode

From 10:45 a.m. to noon, the Osgoode branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will march on Victoria Street to a ceremonial service at the Osgoode Cenotaph (in front of the Municipal Building).

Richmond

The Royal Canadian Legion's Richmond branch will march along Perth Street between the Richmond Shopping Plaza and the Richmond Memorial Park.

The march will be followed by a ceremonial service in the park.

Stittsville

From 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. the Royal Canadian Legion's Stittsville branch will march north on Stittsville Main Street, turn west on Warner-Colpitts Lane before arriving at the Stittsville Cenotaph for the ceremony.

The participants will return to the Royal Canadian Legion building by going east on Mulkins Street and south on Stittsville Main Street.

Vanier

The Royal Canadian Legion's Eastview Branch will parade north on Cyr Avenue between the Royal Canadian Legion building and Montreal Road.

The parade will then turn east on Montreal Road, north on Hannah Street on their way to the Vanier Cenotaph for a ceremonial service.

Following the service, the parade will return to the Royal Canadian Legion by heading south on Hannah Street, south on Cody Avenue, west on Jeanne Mance Street and north on Savard Avenue.

The ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. and end at 3 p.m.

As well, military members and their families will gather at the National Military Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. for their annual ceremony.

The military cemetery is located inside the Beechwood Cemetery at 280 Beechwood Ave.

Westboro

The Royal Canadian Legion's Westboro Branch will depart at 1:30 p.m., making their way to the Westboro Cenotaph.

The marchers' route will take them north on Winston Avenue, east on Madison Avenue, south on Churchill Avenue and west on Richmond Road.

The wreath laying and ceremonial service at the Westboro Cenotaph will begin at 2:30 p.m. Afterwards, the parade participants will march east on Richmond Road between Broadview Avenue and the Royal Canadian Legion.