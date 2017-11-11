Whether it was at the National War Memorial or a neighbourhood ceremony, thousands of Ottawa-Gatineau residents took time Saturday to contemplate the long history of sacrifices made by Canadian soldiers.

As always, the Remembrance Day service at the war memorial was the main draw, with large crowds flocking to Elgin Street to pay their respects.

There were also many smaller Remembrance Day ceremonies held Saturday morning around Ottawa, from Kanata and Stittsville in the west to Orléans and Navan in the east.