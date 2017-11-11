Whether it was at the National War Memorial or a neighbourhood ceremony, thousands of Ottawa-Gatineau residents took time Saturday to contemplate the long history of sacrifices made by Canadian soldiers.

As always, the Remembrance Day service at the war memorial was the main draw, with large crowds flocking to Elgin Street to pay their respects.

Remembrance Day in Ottawa is something all Canadians should try to attend. Poignant. pic.twitter.com/BHYwLBLHKC — @banffdave

Incredible being in Ottawa for #RemembranceDay Quite a moving ceremony. #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/slhSJ87rDf — @rum4alan

Today, #MNO citizen and #Métis veteran Richard Lefebvre C.D. placed a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on behalf of all MNO citizens and in honour of all Métis veterans. #RemembranceDay2017 #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/GNtLsVGl6i — @MetisNationON

An honour to represent the UK at Ottawa's #RemembraceDay ceremony. Thank you to the brave servicemen and women for your sacrifice. #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/8Qmx586WQW — @SusanLeJeuneFCO

There were also many smaller Remembrance Day ceremonies held Saturday morning around Ottawa, from Kanata and Stittsville in the west to Orléans and Navan in the east.

Thank you to everyone who participated and came out to share in the #RemebranceDay2017 ceremony in #stittsville pic.twitter.com/euRGpRH7A3 — @ShadQadri

Great to see so many people at the Orléans remembrance day ceremony. #RemembranceDay2017 #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/w0MqWW8AlU — @TimTierney

Proud to be with Dad as he lays the wreath on behalf of all veterans at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa with @cheryljensen #RemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/v5bQVmcWMM — @JimCommerford