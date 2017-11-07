This year, Remembrance Day is on a Saturday, which means Monday, Nov. 13 is a statutory holiday. Here's a list of the businesses and services you can expect to be open and closed during the Remembrance Day weekend.

Food, drink and shopping

Most retail businesses will be closed until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw. Restaurants, dry cleaners, small grocery stores, small pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations are exempt from this bylaw.

Museums and galleries

The Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum are open during regular business hours on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.

The National Gallery of Canada will be closed from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the Karsh-Masson Gallery at City Hall will be open, but the City Hall Art Gallery is closed for installation.

City of Ottawa

City services

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the government service centre located at 110 Laurier Avenue W., will be closed on Monday, Nov. 13. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The city's provincial offences court will also be closed on Monday, Nov. 13. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Ottawa's 3-1-1 contact centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the city's immediate attention. Call 3-1-1 or 613-580-2400 to speak to a customer service representative. For persons with a hearing-related disability, call (TTY): 613-580-2401.

Curbside green bin, recycling, garbage, and leaf and yard waste collection will take place on its regular day with no changes to the collection schedule.

Multi-residential garbage and recycling container collection will take place on its regularly scheduled day with no changes.

Transit

War veterans who wear their medals or uniforms may ride OC Transpo, Para Transpo and Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) for free during National Veterans' Week from Nov. 5 to 11.

OC Transpo will operate on a regular Saturday schedule and a regular weekday schedule on Monday, Nov. 13. Buses will pull over on the side of the road when it is safe to do so to observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The OC Transpo customer service centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 11. Other customer service centres will be closed.

STO will operate a Saturday schedule on Saturday, Nov. 11, and a special schedule on Monday, Nov. 13.

Parking

Vehicles with a veteran's licence plate will be allowed to park for free on Saturday, Nov. 11, in the parking garage at City Hall, 110 Laurier Avenue W. Free parking will also be available for vehicles displaying veterans' plates in the paid on-street areas around the National War Memorial.

All other on-street parking regulations continue to apply.

Recreational services

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness, aquafitness and public skating, with modified schedules. Registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas will be operating.

Libraries

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Saturday Nov. 11. Branches will return to their regular hours on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Municipal child care