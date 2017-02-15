An inquest will be held into the death of Réjean Bernier, a 61-year-old worker who died of injuries he sustained at an Ottawa construction site July 17, 2014.

Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, regional supervising coroner for Ottawa, made the announcement in a news release. An inquest is required under the Coroners Act.

The coroner and jury will hear about the circumstances surrounding Bernier's death and consider recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The inquest will hear from 10 witnesses over three days.

It's scheduled to start March 7, 2017 in the Keefer Room at Ottawa City Hall.